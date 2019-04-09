Ali Ndume, a former Senate Leader, has given reason for his meeting with the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.
Ndume disclosed that his meeting with Osinbajo was centred around humanitarian issues in his state, Borno State.
The lawmaker from Borno State had met with the Vice President behind closed-doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday.
