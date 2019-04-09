Politics Senate President tussle: Lawan’s fate hangs as thirty-five APC Senators back Ndume – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Against the adoption of Senator Ahmed Lawan by the ruling All Progressives Congress, there are strong indications that no fewer than thirty-five Senators from the APC are backing former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume to clinch the seat of Senate President for the Ninth Assembly. It was gathered …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2UHXmU1

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top