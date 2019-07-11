JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Senate Reads Riot Act To S/Africa Over Killing Of Nigerians – Leadership Newspaper

Senate yesterday cautioned South Africa over continued killing of Nigerians in that country. In the Riot Act read to the former apartheid country, they asked the authority to find a lasting solution to such barbaric acts of its citizens.

The Senate declared during plenary that “Enough is Enough” …

