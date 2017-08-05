Nigeria's Senate President Bukola Saraki has stated that the Red Chamber is ready to pass the new minimum wage bill as soon as it is presented to the house by the executive arm of government. According to him, all the indices upon which the last minimum wage of N18, 000 was approved had changed. He acknowledged that the sufferings of Nigerians were glaring, and that the National Assembly was only waiting for the executive to present a bill for a wage review. “We are prodding the executive to do that, we have done that many times and we are still doing that. It is justifiable to have a new minimum wage. How will it not be if you look at the challenges the people are going through.”