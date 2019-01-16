Senate resumes, adjourns plenary over Rep’s death Nigerian senate chambers The Senate resumed on Wednesday, and held its plenary for a briefly period. After about 25 minutes plenary, the lawmakers adjourned their sitting to Thursday. The adjournment followed a motion by Francis Alimikhena who prayed his colleague
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2RRI0uF
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2RRI0uF
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[3]