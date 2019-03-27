Politics Senate scores Finance Ministry F9 in budget releases to FCT in 2018 – Vanguard News Nigeria

Featured Thread #1
THE Senate, yesterday, scored Ministry of Finance F9, which is West African Examinations Council, WAEC, standard, in budget releases to the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, in 2018. Senate in the assessment gave the ministry 31.9 per cent for the releases from N30.4 billion approved …



Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2FA4CYF By Henry Umoru ABUJA—


Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[69]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top