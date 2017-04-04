Submit Post Advertise

Metro Senator’s Son Allegedly Rapes 7-year-old Girl To Death

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by kemi, Apr 4, 2017 at 9:51 AM. Views count: 245

    A 7-year-old girl has been reported dead after after allegedly being raped through the anus by a 21-year-old son of a Senator in Taraba State.

    rape.jpg

    It is reported that she died due to damage to her internal organs caused by the abnormal entry.

    A twitter user, @FulanNasrulah who shared the story said when the incident was reported to the boy’s father, he got the father of the victim, who is also his guard arrested.

    The unnamed senator reportedly claimed that the guard wants to ruin his political career. @FulanNasrulah noted that the Department of State Security operatives arrested the senator’s son, but the lawmaker was able to get his son off the leash by manipulating the system.

    See tweets below:

    senator's son rape 1.PNG
    senator's son rape 2.PNG
    senator's son rape 3.PNG
    senator's son rape 4.PNG
     
    Comments