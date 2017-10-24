Submit Post Advertise

Senator Abaribe Speaks on Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 24, 2017

    The senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has denied the claim by the Federal Government that the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, is in his custody.

    The Federal Government had earlier replied to Abaribe’s application seeking to withdraw as one of the sureties for Kanu, describing the application as too late.

    But Abaribe in a reaction to a question on whether Kanu was actually in his custody, said he doesn’t know his whereabouts.

    The Federal Government, however, stated in its counter-affidavit that Abaribe was aware that Kanu “has long violated the bail conditions handed down by this honourable court” on April 24, 2017 before September 11 when he claimed to have lost contact with the defendant.

    Abaribe, however, denied knowing Kanu’s whereabouts.

    “I don’t know where he is. But that is a question that will be resolved by the suit we have instituted,” he told Punch.
     
