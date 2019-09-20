The controversial senator received the award at the 4th edition of the Adamawa Celebrities and Achievers Awards (ACAA).
Six months after he was caught on tape assaulting a woman, Senator Elisha Abbo (Adamawa North - PDP) has been honoured with a "Beacon of Hope" award.
