The senator representing Bayelsa East constituency in the senate, Ben Murray Bruce, has weighed in on the ongoing crisis rocking the judiciary which saw the chief justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, suspended.
The outspoken lawmaker who reacted by taking to his Twitter handle thanked the European Union for …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2G27jE3
Get More Nigeria Political News
The outspoken lawmaker who reacted by taking to his Twitter handle thanked the European Union for …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2G27jE3
Get More Nigeria Political News