Politics Senator Ben Murray Bruce Advocates Visa Ban For All Involved In The CJN Saga – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
The senator representing Bayelsa East constituency in the senate, Ben Murray Bruce, has weighed in on the ongoing crisis rocking the judiciary which saw the chief justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, suspended.

The outspoken lawmaker who reacted by taking to his Twitter handle thanked the European Union for …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2G27jE3

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top