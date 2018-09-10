  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Politics Senator Jang: I won’t step down for any other PDP presidential aspirant – TODAY.NG

#1
A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Jonah Jang, says he would not step down for any other aspirant and his party cannot ask him to do so.

Jang, who is the senator for Plateau North Senatorial District, was speaking with journalists on Monday at his residence …



Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2CCz3yQ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
[84]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top