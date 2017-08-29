Former Nigerian Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello is dead. The 72-year old Senator Kanti died in the early hours of Tuesday n Abuja, according to reports. Senator Kanti was elected as a Katsina senator in 2003 on the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) platform. In the 2004 local elections in his state, he protested strongly against electoral fraud which resulted in People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidates being returned. However, in 2007 he successfully ran for reelection on a PDP slate. He was the Senate majority whip during his term as a lawmaker.