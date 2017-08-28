Submit Post Advertise

Politics Senator Misau Dares Police IG

    Sen. Isah Hamman Misau has dared the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to arrest him.

    The Bauchi Senator issued the dare after the police IG accused him of absconding The Senator challenged the police authorities to address the issues he raised, rather than claiming that he deserted the Force.

    “The real issue is the illegal promotion in the Police Force and its potential to undermine operational capacity of the Force. The IGP and the chairman of Police Service Commission (PSC) should prove me wrong ‎and not embark on voyage of discovery,” Sen. Misau said.
     
