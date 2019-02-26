The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared Senator Oluremi Tinubu winner of February 23 election in the Lagos Central Senatorial District. NAN reports that the Returning Officer, Prof. Oyeyemi Oyedola of the University of Lagos, said Mrs Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled …
Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2GJWDel
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2GJWDel
Get More Nigeria Political News