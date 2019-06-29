advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Politics Senator Rochas’ Son In Law Uche Nwosu Says Gov Ihedioha Sent Thugs After His Wife… – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com

#1
The last is yet to be heard over the war of words between the Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha-led Imo State Government and that of the Chief Rochas Okorocha past administration in the State.

This time, Chief Uche Nwosu, Okorocha’s then Chief of Staff and Action Alliance, AA, …

uche nwosu.JPG

Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2X9hGeb

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top