Senator dumps APGA for PDP 3 months after dumping PDP for APGA
She accused the party of lacking internal democracy and said the PDP remains the right party for her.
Senator Stella Oduah has dumped the All Progressives' Grand Alliance (APGA) for a return to the People's Democratic Party (PDP) just three months after she went in the opposite direction.
