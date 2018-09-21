Politics Senator Stella Oduah Dumps APGA, Returns To PDP 3 Months After Dumping PDP For APGA - Pulse.ng

#1
Senator dumps APGA for PDP 3 months after dumping PDP for APGA

She accused the party of lacking internal democracy and said the PDP remains the right party for her.

Senator Stella Oduah has dumped the All Progressives' Grand Alliance (APGA) for a return to the People's Democratic Party (PDP) just three months after she went in the opposite direction.



READ MORE HERE
 
[120]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top