Despite the order for a substituted service of contempt proceedings on Senate President, Bukola Saraki, over the suspension of a senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, the senator has approached the court with another application.
Mr Omo-Agege wants the court to allow him serve Mr Saraki and the …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2MsmC8H
Get More Nigeria Political News
Mr Omo-Agege wants the court to allow him serve Mr Saraki and the …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2MsmC8H
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[77]