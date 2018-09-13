  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Politics Senator wants motion seeking Saraki’s imprisonment served through media – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
Despite the order for a substituted service of contempt proceedings on Senate President, Bukola Saraki, over the suspension of a senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, the senator has approached the court with another application.

Mr Omo-Agege wants the court to allow him serve Mr Saraki and the …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2MsmC8H

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[77]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top