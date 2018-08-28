Senators, yesterday, took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari for elevating national interest above the rule of law.
According to the senators, the rule of law is sacrosanct and the grundnorm of any democracy. Senate Deputy Minority Leader, …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2LvyV3u
Get More Nigeria Political News
According to the senators, the rule of law is sacrosanct and the grundnorm of any democracy. Senate Deputy Minority Leader, …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2LvyV3u
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[38]