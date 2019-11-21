The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senate Caucus, yesterday, faulted President Muhammadu Buhari, over his comment that the National Assembly spent over N1trillion for constituency projects without result.
This was as the senators also rejected the outcome of Kogi and Bayelsa states governorship elections, …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2qx0cy3
Get More Nigeria Political News
This was as the senators also rejected the outcome of Kogi and Bayelsa states governorship elections, …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2qx0cy3
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]