Politics Senators to President: Ask your ministers what happened to money – Newtelegraph

#1
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senate Caucus, yesterday, faulted President Muhammadu Buhari, over his comment that the National Assembly spent over N1trillion for constituency projects without result.

This was as the senators also rejected the outcome of Kogi and Bayelsa states governorship elections, …

buhari.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2qx0cy3

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top