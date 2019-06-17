Senegal defeated Nigeria in their final warm-up match, before the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off.
Idrissa Gueye scored the only goal of the game in the first half.Coach Rohr and his squad will face Burundi in Alexandria, on June 22.
