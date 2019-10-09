Justforex_nb_campaign

World Senior Al-Qaeda commander Asim Omar killed in US raid on Taliban

Asim Omar, a top Al-Qaeda commander has been killed in a joint US-Afghanistan raid.

He was killed alongside six of his fellow terrorists during the raid on the Taliban in Afghanistan’s Helmand province on September 23, Afghanistan’s National Directorate for Security revealed on Tuesday Oct 8....

