Asim Omar, a top Al-Qaeda commander has been killed in a joint US-Afghanistan raid.
He was killed alongside six of his fellow terrorists during the raid on the Taliban in Afghanistan’s Helmand province on September 23, Afghanistan’s National Directorate for Security revealed on Tuesday Oct 8....
