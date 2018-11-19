Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) has given Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 14 days within which to effectively investigate allegation that Senate President Bukola Saraki spent between N200m and N400m in every state (over N6bn) except the six South-West states, to influence the outcome …
