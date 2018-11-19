Metro SERAP Demands Probe of Saraki Over Buhari’s 2015 Campaign Financing – Olisa.tv

#1
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) has given Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 14 days within which to effectively investigate allegation that Senate President Bukola Saraki spent between N200m and N400m in every state (over N6bn) except the six South-West states, to influence the outcome …



Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2BfHhu7

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[44]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top