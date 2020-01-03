Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has dragged the Federal Government of Nigeria and Cross River State Government to ECOWAS Court of Justice in Abuja over what it termed “the prolonged, arbitrary detention, unfair prosecution, persecution, and sham trial of journalist Agba Jalingo.” SERAP said …
