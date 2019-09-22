Politics SERAP to Malami: Charges against Sowore a mockery, end it now – P.M. News

#1
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent an open letter to Mr Abukabar Malami (SAN), Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, urging him to use his position “to without delay enter a nolle prosequi and discontinue the prosecution of the Convener of ‘RevolutionNow’ …


Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2Ns7lth
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top