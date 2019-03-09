Sports Serena Downs Azarenka To Reach Indian Wells Second Round – Channels Television

#1
Serena Williams defeated Victoria Azarenka 7-5, 6-3 in a battle of former world number ones on Friday to reach the second round at Indian Wells.

Williams, seeded 10th in her first tournament since a quarter-final exit at the...



read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2EPYDyb

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[45]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top