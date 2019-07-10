JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports Serena, Halep, Strycova, Svitolina for Wimbledon semifinals – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
Serena Williams survived a determined challenge by compatriot Alison Riske with a 6/4, 4/6, 6/3 victory on Centre Court and moved closer to her quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title.

On the day for the ladies’ quarterfinals, Simona Halep....

serena.JPG

read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2XYftqc

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[45]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top