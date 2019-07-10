Serena Williams survived a determined challenge by compatriot Alison Riske with a 6/4, 4/6, 6/3 victory on Centre Court and moved closer to her quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title.
On the day for the ladies’ quarterfinals, Simona Halep....
read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2XYftqc
Get More Nigeria Sports News
On the day for the ladies’ quarterfinals, Simona Halep....
read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2XYftqc
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[45]