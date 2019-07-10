JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports Serena, Murray crash out of Wimbledon – Newtelegraph

Serena Williams and Andy Murray’s box-office partnership at Wimbledon came to an end on Wednesday as they were beaten 6-3 4-6 6-2 by Nicole Melichar and Bruno Soares.

The Brazilian-American combo are the No.1 seeds in the mixed doubles and showed exactly why out on Court No.2 in …

williams.JPG

