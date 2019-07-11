JustForex Trading - Start Now

Serena Williams made light work of Barbora Strycova to reach the Wimbledon final and stand one win away from a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

The American was just too powerful for the Czech in a 6-1 6-2 win that set up a final against Romania’s Simona Halep. Williams, …

read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2XBKYHv

