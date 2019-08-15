JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports Serena Pulls out of Cincinnati Masters – Thisdaylive

#1
Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Masters with a recurring back injury, just days after pulling out of the Rogers Cup final.

Williams, 37, was to face Zarina Diyas in the first round on Tuesday. “I am so sad to withdraw as it is truly one of the …

serena.JPG

read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2KLRxhl

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[46]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top