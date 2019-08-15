Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Masters with a recurring back injury, just days after pulling out of the Rogers Cup final.
Williams, 37, was to face Zarina Diyas in the first round on Tuesday. “I am so sad to withdraw as it is truly one of the …
read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2KLRxhl
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Williams, 37, was to face Zarina Diyas in the first round on Tuesday. “I am so sad to withdraw as it is truly one of the …
read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2KLRxhl
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[46]