Entertainment Serena sings Topless to raise awareness for Breast Cancer – Plus TV Africa

#1
Serena Williams uploaded a video of herself singing to ‘I Touch Myself’ lyrics to raise awareness for Breast cancer on her Instagram Page. Though the Athlete covered her breast with her hands, she tagged the post with the caption below “This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version …



Read more via Plus TV Africa – https://ift.tt/2y2SueM

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[109]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top