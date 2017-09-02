Tennis legend Serena Williams on Friday gave birth to a baby girl with fiancé and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in Florida. According to a New York Daily News report, the girl weighs 6 pounds, 13 ounces. "Mom and baby doing well", it added. “Obviously, I’m super excited,” Serena’s big sis, Venus Williams, told ESPN shortly before her match at the US Open on Friday afternoon. “Words can’t describe.” Prior to their daughter’s arrival, the couple insisted they didn’t know the sex, though Ohanian said he suspected it would be a girl — and Venus referred to the unborn child as “she” and “her.” Williams, 35, previously said that despite “not being a baby person,” giving birth would make her feel like a “real woman.”