Sports Serena Williams knocked out of the French Open by 20-year-old American, Sofia Kenin – Information Nigeria

#1
Tennis Champion Serena Williams has been knocked out of the French Open. Reports have it that Williams‘ bid to win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title never came to pass on Saturday after she was knocked out of the French Open 6-2, 7-5 by 20-year-old Sofia Kenin in …



read more via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2YYWqck

---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top