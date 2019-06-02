Tennis Champion Serena Williams has been knocked out of the French Open. Reports have it that Williams‘ bid to win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title never came to pass on Saturday after she was knocked out of the French Open 6-2, 7-5 by 20-year-old Sofia Kenin in …
read more via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2YYWqck
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
read more via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2YYWqck
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[71]