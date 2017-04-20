Tennis superstar Serena Williams has been confirmed pregnant and she will be taking maternity leave through the rest of 2017. Her spokeswoman said Serena is expected to give birth this fall, in an announcement that upended a sport the 35-year-old athlete has dominated for the past decade. The confirmation came hours after Williams, due to regain to the No. 1 world ranking next week, set off a day of frenzied speculation with a short-lived selfie posted on social media – posing for a photo in a yellow one-piece swimsuit on Snapchat with the caption: “20 weeks.” “I’m happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this fall,” Los Angeles-based publicist Kelly Bush Novak said. Bush Novak told Reuters that Williams intended to sit out the remainder of the 2017 season and return next year. Source: NAN