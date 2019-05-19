Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been awarded the Serie A Player of the Season. Ronaldo wins the prize in his first year in Italian football, following a €100million from Real Madrid last summer. The Portugal captain featured in the Juve side, that clinched their eighth straight Scudetto, …
