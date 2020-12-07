Metro Service Chiefs Want To Retire But Buhari Hasn’t Give Them Directives – Fayemi – Nairaland


Service Chiefs Want To Exit But Buhari Didn't Give Them Directives - Fayemi | Independent Newspapers Nigeria

LAGOS – Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on Sunday said some of the current Service Chiefs are desirous of retiring but have refused to do because President Muhammadu Buhari who appointed them have refused to give them directives. Speaking on Channels...
