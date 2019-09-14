Metro Seun Onigbinde returns to Twitter, says he remains ‘Loyal to his Values’ – Olisa.tv

#1
Seun Onigbinde, director and co-founder of BudgIT, a civic tech organisation, is back on Twitter hours after deactivating his account.

Onigbinde, a data analyst and fierce critic of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, was forced to deactivate his account following the butter backlash that met his appointment as …

seun.JPG

Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/34T8Sye

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[8]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top