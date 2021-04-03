World Seven Have Died In UK After Receiving AstraZeneca Vaccine – Regulator – Channels Television


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.channelstv.com

Seven Have Died In UK After Receiving AstraZeneca Vaccine – Regulator

The UK medical regulator said Saturday that out of 30 people who suffered rare blood clots after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, seven have died. The British acknowledgement of deaths comes as several European countries have paused the use of the AstraZeneca jab over a potential link...
www.channelstv.com www.channelstv.com
 

Similar threads

K
World EU Regulator Says AstraZeneca Vaccine Is Safe And Effective – Tori News
Replies
0
Views
748
Kayode Israel
K
K
World AstraZeneca: WHO meets today as more EU members dump vaccine – PM News
Replies
0
Views
585
Kayode Israel
K
K
World AstraZeneca: WHO meets today as more EU members dump vaccine – PM News
Replies
0
Views
497
Kayode Israel
K
K
Metro Nurse dies after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine – PM News
Replies
0
Views
312
Kayode Israel
K
K
World Germany limits general use of AstraZeneca jabs to people over 60 – Vanguard Nigeria News
Replies
0
Views
337
Kayode Israel
K

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top