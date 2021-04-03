Chinedu Iroka
Seven Have Died In UK After Receiving AstraZeneca Vaccine – Regulator
The UK medical regulator said Saturday that out of 30 people who suffered rare blood clots after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, seven have died. The British acknowledgement of deaths comes as several European countries have paused the use of the AstraZeneca jab over a potential link...
www.channelstv.com