Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has called on manufacturers to insist on quality products and services to ensure safety and satisfaction of consumers.
Edo State Head of SON, Mr. O. J. Okagun, who gave the warning during the presentation of Mandatory …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2WFDMc4
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Edo State Head of SON, Mr. O. J. Okagun, who gave the warning during the presentation of Mandatory …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2WFDMc4
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]