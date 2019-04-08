Seven people have been killed after an eleven-man gang of robbers attacked a branch of First Bank in Idoani, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.
The robbers reportedly stormed the town this afternoon, shooting sporadically and broke the bank’s security doors with an explosive device. The …
Read more via Channels Television – http://bit.ly/2D6TNge
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The robbers reportedly stormed the town this afternoon, shooting sporadically and broke the bank’s security doors with an explosive device. The …
Read more via Channels Television – http://bit.ly/2D6TNge
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[49]