Metro Seven Shot Dead, Five Injured In Ondo Bank Robbery. – Channels Television

#1
Seven people have been killed after an eleven-man gang of robbers attacked a branch of First Bank in Idoani, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The robbers reportedly stormed the town this afternoon, shooting sporadically and broke the bank’s security doors with an explosive device. The …



Read more via Channels Television – http://bit.ly/2D6TNge

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[49]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top