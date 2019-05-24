World Several hurt in suspected package bomb blast in France – TODAY.NG

#1
Several people were wounded Friday by a suspected package bomb blast on a pedestrian street in the heart of Lyon in southeastern France, the local prosecutors’ office said.

The area where the explosion occurred, on the narrow strip of land between the Saone and Rhone rivers in the historic …



Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2Ew62n8

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top