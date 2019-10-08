More and more evidence points to the notion that gum disease increases the risk of other health conditions, including hypertension.
A new review of the literature now argues that the more severe the form of gum disease, the higher …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News https://ift.tt/2LUbd4e
A new review of the literature now argues that the more severe the form of gum disease, the higher …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News https://ift.tt/2LUbd4e
Last edited by a moderator:[58]