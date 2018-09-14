  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

World Sex And The City Actress Loses Democratic Party Governorship Primaries – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
Sex and the City actress, Cynthia Nixon ventured into politics under the Democratic Party in the US.

She is one of the Hollywood actors who made a transition from acting to politics like, Arnold Schwarzenegger and President Trump who are Hollywood …


Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2CYw8Rv

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top