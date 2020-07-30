Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad
MelBet - Mobile APP, Live Games

Metro Sex-for-Grade: Imo varsity suspends two lecturers in sex video – New Telegraph

#1
www.newtelegraphng.com

Sex-for-Grade: Imo varsity suspends two lecturers in sex video - New Telegraph

Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri, has suspended two lecturers caught in a compromising situation in a sex video trending on the social media. The institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Ralph Njoku Obi, disclosed this to our correspondent. He said: “We just came out of an expanded...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Place your Ad here for $175.00 per Month!
 
[111]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top