Sex-for-Grade: Imo varsity suspends two lecturers in sex video - New Telegraph
Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri, has suspended two lecturers caught in a compromising situation in a sex video trending on the social media. The institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Ralph Njoku Obi, disclosed this to our correspondent. He said: “We just came out of an expanded...
www.newtelegraphng.com
