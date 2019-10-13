Relief for all #SexForGrades victims as Former Southwest Coordinator, National Association of Nigerian Students, Sunday Ashefon launched the ‘name and shame method’ as a viable weapon to expose lecturers sexually assaulting students.
According to the student leader, ‘NANS Sexual Harassment Register’, an online register, had been opened for students …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2pcTwUW
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to the student leader, ‘NANS Sexual Harassment Register’, an online register, had been opened for students …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2pcTwUW
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[75]