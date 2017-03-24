Submit Post Advertise

  1. NB Weekly 7- Cancer: Why Nigeria Must Act Now! Get Your Free Download Now!
    Dismiss Notice

Metro Sex Scandal: Stephanie Otobo's Mother Begs Apostle Suleiman

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Jules, Mar 24, 2017 at 1:06 PM. Views count: 197

Tags:
  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    Mama Tope, mother of Stephanie Otobo, alleged ex-lover of Apostle Johnson Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries, has begged the cleric to forgive her daughter.

    Stephanie Otobo.jpg

    DAILY POST reports that in a chat with newsmen in Sapele, Delta State on Thursday, Mama Tope said she has not met the cleric before, neither has she been to the Omega Fire Ministries.

    She appealed to Apostle Suleman to, “forgive my daughter and bury the hatchet” even as she blamed the devil for seeking to destroy her daughter. Mama Tope also pleaded that she would like to meet Apostle Suleiman and apologize to him in person.
     
    Jules, Mar 24, 2017 at 1:06 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments