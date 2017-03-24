Mama Tope, mother of Stephanie Otobo, alleged ex-lover of Apostle Johnson Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries, has begged the cleric to forgive her daughter. DAILY POST reports that in a chat with newsmen in Sapele, Delta State on Thursday, Mama Tope said she has not met the cleric before, neither has she been to the Omega Fire Ministries. She appealed to Apostle Suleman to, “forgive my daughter and bury the hatchet” even as she blamed the devil for seeking to destroy her daughter. Mama Tope also pleaded that she would like to meet Apostle Suleiman and apologize to him in person.