Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has called for the arrest and prosecution of Senator Abbo for assaulting a shop attendant at a sex-toy shop.
Reno who spoke via his Twitter handle said the police who were with him also should be disciplined while the …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2JmXQah
Get More Nigeria Political News
Reno who spoke via his Twitter handle said the police who were with him also should be disciplined while the …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2JmXQah
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]