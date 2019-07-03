advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Politics Sex Toy Senator: ”Abbo Can Use Some Of The Money He Spends On Relaxing His Hair To Compensate The Victim” – Information Nigeria

#1
Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has called for the arrest and prosecution of Senator Abbo for assaulting a shop attendant at a sex-toy shop.

Reno who spoke via his Twitter handle said the police who were with him also should be disciplined while the …

senator.JPG

Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2JmXQah

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top