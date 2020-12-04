Metro Sex-toy shop senator, Elisha Abbo caught assaulting man in his hometown (video) – First Reports


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
firstreportsonline.com

Sex-toy shop senator, Elisha Abbo caught assaulting man in his hometown (video) - First Reports

Nigeria’s youngest member of the Senate, Elisha Abbo has again been caught on video slapping a young man repeatedly in his hometown in Adamawa State. Abbo won a reputation in 2019 after he was involved in a brawl at an Abuja sex toy shop. He was captured in a video beating a female attendant...
firstreportsonline.com firstreportsonline.com
 

Similar threads

C
Metro Senator Elisha Abbo remarries for the third time – Laila’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
169
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Metro Senator Elisha Abbo Congratulates Laycon For Winning BBNaija; Calls On Naira Marley To Party With Him (Video) – Tori News
Replies
0
Views
323
Kenneth Chimaobi
K
K
Politics Senator Elisha Abbo captured again slapping a young man repeatedly in his hometown (video) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
118
Kayode Israel
K
E
Metro Court slams N50m against Senator Abbo for slapping woman in sex toy shop - Vanguard Newspaper
Replies
0
Views
633
ese
E
E
Metro Senator Abbo wins "Beacon of Hope" award months after beating woman on camera - Pulse Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
802
ese
E

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top