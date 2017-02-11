Neighbours of 37-year-old Chioma Ochemba, a commercial sex worker in Ayobo area of Lagos, took away her daughter, a seven-year-old girl as she threatened to kill the girl on Monday. Ochemba, an Imo State indigene, shocked her neighbours after she smashed a wood on the girl’s head, inflicting an injury that covered the child in blood, after accusing her of losing a N100 slippers she had bought for her the previous day. One of her neighbours, Mr. Busari Tajudeen, said he was forced to intervene when Ochemba angrily grabbed the girl by the neck and hit her with a piece of wood. Tajudeen promptly dragged the girl away from her and took the child to the Ayobo Police Division where a policewoman rushed her to the hospital for treatment. The girl was later treated and kept at the police station afterwards but the mother was nowhere to be found. It learnt that Ochemba made no attempt to look for the girl but instead, dressed up that day and went to her overnight work. The following day when the police went after the woman, she fought the police inspector who had gone to arrest her, threatening that nobody dared to take her child away from her. Ochemba, who has three children (living with their grandmother in the village) by her first husband and another three (aged seven, five and seven months old) by her current husband, explained that anger pushed her to deal the girl such a deadly blow. But Ochemba explained that her anger was a result of frustration. “I am always suffering because of these children. Their father is in jail now. This is his fifth time in the Kirikiri Prison,” she said. Source: Punch