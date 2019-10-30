Metro #SexForGrades: Education minister tells female students to stop going to lecturers unnecessarily to avoid abuse – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has advised female students against going to lecturers unnecessarily to avoid being sexually harassed.

He also warned the female students to desist from harassing their lecturers. The statement was made at the University of Port Harcourt during the unveiling of a policy document against sexual …

adamu.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2osnvbg

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[88]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top