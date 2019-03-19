The delegation of the senior national team of Seychelles, known as Pirates, has landed in Nigeria for Friday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against the Super Eagles.
Group leaders Nigeria have already secured their place in the finals. They will therefore be in the pot …
read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2UHKz0w
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Group leaders Nigeria have already secured their place in the finals. They will therefore be in the pot …
read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2UHKz0w
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]